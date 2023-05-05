BBC NI staff vote ‘overwhelmingly’ in favour of industrial action over jobs cuts

Staff at BBC Northern Ireland have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action over job cuts and programme changes.

A ballot of union members resulted in 82% voting in favour of a strike with 95% backing action short of a strike.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said it now plans to consult with union representatives and members about when industrial action will take place, and in what form.

"It's another clear mandate from colleagues in the @NUJBBCRegions and a message that we won't stand by and let valued local services be withdrawn,” it wrote on social media.

“Yes, schedule changes have taken into effect but we will continue to campaign.”

The Tweet said members in BBC NI have voted “overwhelmingly for strike action and industrial action over cuts to @BBCRadioFoyle and the risk of redundancies for some colleagues.

“As ever, our door remains open if the senior management wish to talk,” the post added.

It comes six months after BBC NI announced it was planning to close 36 posts in an attempt save £2.3m and invest more money in online services.

The controversial move resulted in some programmes on Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle being negatively impacted.

Last month, Radio Foyle's two-hour breakfast show was replaced by a half-hourly show.

The BBC has expressed disappointment following the decision of NUJ members.

"Foyle's role as a newsgathering and production hub has been secured and it will continue to deliver great content for BBC audiences across the north-west and beyond,” it said in a statement.

"As we said back in November 2022, our ambition was to achieve the savings required without the need for compulsory redundancies. In accordance with that commitment, suitable roles have been offered to everyone who was 'at risk' of redundancy."

The corporation has insisted there would be "no BBC headcount reduction in Foyle".

"We have moved peak and off-peak Radio Ulster programming to the north-west; we reintroduced two posts which had previously been earmarked for closure; and we have retained daily news in peak-time, with an exclusively local focus," it added.

"We will continue to work constructively with staff and the trade unions in the interests of everyone involved and the audiences we serve."

BBC Director General Tim Davie previously described proposed cuts to programming and jobs at BBC Radio Foyle as a "painful saving".

A full statement from the NUJ is expected on Friday.