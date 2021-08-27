BBC NI still ‘in discussions’ over repeat of last year’s local football streaming coverage

Local football fans hoping for streaming coverage of the NIFL Premiership may be disappointed after BBC Northern Ireland said they are still “in discussions” over a repeat of the arrangement from last season.

The new NIFL Premiership kicks off tonight with Larne taking on Coleraine at Inver Park and Portadown hosting Glenavon at Shamrock Park.

A further programme of fixtures is set to take place on Saturday including the likes of Glentoran and last season’s champions Linfield, who take on Crusaders.

While supporters are finally able to return to stadiums to support their teams as Covid restrictions are eased, some fans have queried whether BBC Northern Ireland would be continuing their coverage of fixtures on the iPlayer and website.

Last season 50 Danske Bank Premiership games were streamed live online as part of a deal between BBC Sport NI and the NI Football League.

This was on top of their coverage of 12 league and Irish Cup games broadcast on the television.

Some supporters took to Twitter to query the BBC on the upcoming arrangements for this season, with Martin Toner asking BBC presenter Joel Taggart: “Any live coverage of NIFL games online or TV over the weekend.”

Replying online, the BBC Radio Ulster football commentator replied: “Sorry Martin, not sure to be honest.”

While the BBC streamed matches online last year, a number of NIFL clubs also arranged their own individual third-party streaming coverage of fixtures throughout the season.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “BBC Northern Ireland has a contract until the end of the 2021/22 season that means we are able to broadcast eight NIFL Premiership matches live on TV.

“In addition, we have live radio commentary throughout the season and highlights on TV and BBC iPlayer of every round of games as well as comprehensive coverage across our website and digital platforms.

“Our live streaming of games last season was successful and we’re currently in discussions with the Irish FA and NIFL about how we could incorporate that service into our coverage going forward.”

On Friday BBC Northern Ireland announced a three-year broadcast deal with the United Rugby Championship to show a number of Ulster Rugby fixtures on terrestrial TV.

BBC NI said they will show six live matches per campaign.

Every Ulster Rugby match in the United Rugby Championship will be available on BBC iPlayer 24 hours after each round with clips of the best action and tries on the BBC Sport NI website and social media channels.

The first live BBC Northern Ireland game televised will see Ulster take on Benetton at Kingspan Stadium on Friday 8 October followed a week later by Ulster’s first game in the new league against South African opposition, the Sigma Lions, on Friday 15 October.