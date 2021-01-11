BBC NI to provide home schooling help during latest lockdown

Educational content will be made available to pupils and parents on BBC iPlayer and online

BBC Northern Ireland is stepping into the classroom void and will be providing tailored educational content on BBC iPlayer and online to help parents cope with home schooling through the latest period of remote learning for pupils.

Covid-19 restrictions have made remote learning a reality again for tens of thousands of children and from Friday, January 15, the broadcaster’s Bitesize learning content aimed specifically at foundation and primary pupils will be available for all.

The programmes can be found on BBC iPlayer by searching for Bitesize Northern Ireland.

This will complement a host of local learning content for all primary and secondary pupils on www.bbc.co.uk/learningni where there will also be the opportunity to learn about local areas with The Outdoor Detectives.

“Ensuring children across the UK have the opportunity to continue to follow the appropriate core parts of their nation’s school curriculum has been a key priority for the BBC throughout this past year,” said Tim Davie, BBC Director General.

“Education is absolutely vital. The BBC is here to play its part and I’m delighted that we have been able to bring this to audiences so swiftly.”

Content for P1 and P2 pupils will include videos on Personal Development and Mutual Understanding, Maths and Language and Literacy.

P3-P5 pupils will be able to access lessons on Music and Language and Literacy with P6 and P7 pupils having a choice between Personal Development and Mutual Understanding, Irish, Ulster Scots and History.

Further online lessons for primary and secondary school pupils can be accessed at bbc.co.uk/bitesize/primary

The scheduling is part of the overall BBC plan to deliver the biggest education offer in its history across more of its platforms.

Reacting quickly to the news of UK schools moving to remote learning, the new offer from the BBC will ensure all children can access curriculum-based learning even if they don’t have access to the internet.

Each weekday on CBBC will see a three-hour block of primary school programming from 9am including BBC Live Lessons and BBC Bitesize Daily, as well as other educational programming such as Our School and Celebrity Supply Teacher and much loved titles such as Horrible Histories, Art Ninja and Operation Ouch.

BBC Two will cater for secondary students with programming to support the GCSE curriculum, with a least two hours of content each weekday.

Content will be built around Bitesize Daily secondary shows, complemented by Shakespeare and classic drama adaptations alongside science, history and factual titles from the BBC’s award-winning factual programming units.

Bitesize Daily primary and secondary will also air every day on BBC Red Button as well as episodes being available on demand on BBC iPlayer.