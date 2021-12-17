BBC NI’s Declan Harvey appointed as Newsline presenter

BBC Northern Ireland has announced Donegal-born presenter Declan Harvey has been appointed as the new Newsline presenter.

Mr Harvey already presents Evening Extra on Radio Ulster and will join existing colleague Tara Mills in presenting the main BBC One NI news programme.

Mr Harvey will be a familiar presence on screen, already acting as a regular newsreader on the BBC TV bulletins.

The addition of Mr Harvey follows the shock departure of BBC NI presenter Donn Traynor, who quit her post at the corporation after 33 years last month.

It is believed Ms Traynor is taking legal action against the BBC for age discrimination.

Last year, Mr Harvey took over the reigns at the BBC’s flagship evening radio show Evening Extra having worked in London for a number of years, reporting on major stories for LBC Radio as well as working on BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat.

His career has also included stints reporting for Classic FM, Heart and Capital FM.

Mr Harvey was awarded News Reporter Of The Year at the IMRO Irish radio industry awards in 2019.

He also presented the documentary Did A Serial Killer Murder My Sister? which was recognised at the New York Festivals Radio Awards 2019.

His work also includes the popular BBC NI podcast Year 21, which he has presented and produced alongside Ms Mills across this centenary year.

According to the BBC he will begin his new role early in the new year.

They said he will present BBC Newsline on the days Ms Mills presents Evening Extra and he will present Evening Extra on the days she hosts BBC Newsline.

Mr Harvey described being “delighted” at taking on the BBC Newsline role.

“The programme is appointment viewing in Northern Ireland, especially in these uncertain times when all anybody wants is clear information about what’s happening,” he said.

“It’s never been more important and I take the responsibility seriously.

“2022 will no doubt bring surprises and challenges. I’m excited to help tell those stories on TV as well as keeping up the great relationship we’ve built with listeners on Evening Extra over the last 18 months.”

Adam Smyth, Head of BBC News NI, said: “Declan is an excellent journalist and presenter. He is already known to our audiences and he brings considerable experience to the role.”