BBC NI’s Donna Traynor quits: Legal matters prevent presenter from explaining ‘leaving the job she loves’

BBC NI presenter Donna Traynor has announced that she is “leaving the job she loves” after 33 years with immediate effect.

The Lisburn-born presenter, who grew up in Dublin, is one of BBC NI's longest serving broadcasters and has been delivering the nightly news since the mid-1990s.

She confirmed the departure in a short statement on Monday saying legal matters prevented her from elaborating on her reasons.

She said: “It is with deep sadness that, after almost 33 years, I am leaving the job that I love and resigning from BBC Northern Ireland with immediate effect.

“Because this is the subject of ongoing Employment Tribunal and other legal proceedings, I am not able to respond to any questions or comments about my reasons for leaving the organisation.”

Members of the Press from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland paid tribute to her work.

Her former colleague Kevin MacDermott said: “Donna, I had the pleasure of working with you and BBC NI in the early 90s, I just want to say thank you for being a wonderful colleague and a role model to so many. I wish you well in the future and in your dealings with the BBC. Thank you for all you have done.”

Northern editor of The Irish Times, Freya McClements, added: “So sorry to hear this Donna, you will be such a loss from our tv screens. Wishing you the very best for the future.”

Former news editor for the Derry Journal, Erin Hutchinson, said the broadcaster’s swift departure as “a huge, huge loss to the BBC” while BBC 5 live producer Leanna Byrne called the presenter “an inspiration”.

Audrey Carville, a broadcaster for RTE and BBC tweeted: “Really sorry to read this Donna. Will very much miss your professionalism and credibility on our screens. Wishing you well.”

BBC Radio Foyle journalist Elaine McGee said that she was “truly the best in broadcasting.”

Professional surfer Al Mennie even paid tribute to Donna’s 33 years with the BBC.

“Thank you for all the times you covered what I do whilst working there Donna! Since I was a kid you often reported on my surfing! Hopefully will see you again soon. Take care of yourself through whatever is going on. Let’s go surfing again sometime! (It’s only been 20 years),” he tweeted.

Ms Traynor first began her career at RTE before moving to start working with the BBC in 1989.

The well-known presenter reported the news of the Provisional IRA's first ceasefire in August 1994.

She has been nominated twice by the Royal Television Society in the category of Presenter of the Year.

She had previously left our TV screens for three months last year following an operation at the beginning of October 2020.

Asked about the presenter’s departure, a BBC Spokesperson added: “We do not comment on individual staff matters.”