BBC ordered to disclose documents in Spotlight ‘bullying’ case

The BBC must disclose documents from internal complaint investigations to a journalist suing over alleged bullying, a High Court judge has ruled.

Mr Justice McAlinden ordered discovery in favour of Lena Ferguson for her lawsuit against the BBC. The freelance producer is taking legal action in connection with an alleged incident involving former BBC NI head of TV current affairs Jeremy Adams.

Her claim relates to a meeting in March 2019 while working on current affairs programme Spotlight. She alleges that during discussions Mr Adams subjected her to an “outburst of uncontrollable rage”, the court heard.

Ms Ferguson was so shaken and humiliated that she had to leave the building, according to her case. That version of events is categorically disputed by Mr Adams, who has since left the BBC under voluntary redundancy arrangements.

An internal inquiry concluded Ms Ferguson’s bullying and harassment allegations were not upheld. The same outcome was reached after complaints by some other members of staff.

With Ms Ferguson claiming a breach in the duty of care, she sought discovery of documents on those internal investigation processes as part of her action.

Counsel for BBC NI, Martin Wolfe QC, argued that the requested material is highly sensitive and relates to confidential processes which are not relevant to the case. “What we are dealing with here is unsubstantiated allegations,” he insisted.

But Patrick Lyttle QC, for Ms Ferguson, argued that the reports are required to determine if the alleged bullying at the March 2019 meeting was part of an established pattern of behaviour.

“If this person has acted in this fashion, lost his temper, shouted and roared, acted in such an aggressive fashion and if there is evidence to show he did it in the past, that is relevant information to go before the court in reaching a decision on the balance of probabilities,” he submitted.

Granting discovery with any necessary redaction, Mr Justice McAlinden held that the relevant legal tests had been met. He confirmed: “The documentation sought are both relevant and necessary to enable a fair trial to be conducted in this case.”