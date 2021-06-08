BBC Pointless sparks online debate over origins of fadge bread

It might be the staple of any good Ulster Fry, but it seems a question on BBC’s quiz show Pointless has provoked debate over its true name and origins.

The controversy was first ignited on social media when Irish Times film commentator Donald Clarke picked up on the question during an episode of the tea-time quiz show.

Tasking the contestants with trying to answer a question likely to have the lowest score, one option in this particular round was around one of Northern Ireland’s most cherished breakfast staples, potato bread.

Asking those competing to guess the answer, the question read: “Northern Irish bread made with potatoes, flour, and butter formed into scones”.

The best score on the round, hosts Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman went on to reveal the correct answer as “fadge” - scoring only one point and proving to be an excellent answer for those who knew it.

Posting a screenshot of the answer online and captioning it “Sorry? What? What?!”, Mr Clarke went on to pose the question: “Am I alone among Ulster folk in not having heard this?”

“They are almost never *wrong* on Pointless, but that seems pretty obscure. I guess I must have heard it, but I have no recollection,” he added.

Responding on Twitter, plenty of others got involved in the debate around where and when the term fadge first came into use for the bread.

Noel Gillen wrote: “In terms of common usage, it's more of a Derry & Antrim phenomenon in my experience.

“It was/is rarely called anything else in our house although slightly posher relatives might've described it as potato cake.”

Another user added: “In west Donegal, potato bread is Aran Fadge, presumably a borrowing from Ulster Scots.”

However, a user from Donegal disagreed: “I'm from the Gaeltacht in NW Donegal and I've never heard this. But it is a big county...and I don't get out much.”

Pointless host Richard Osman himself even joined in the fun, writing: “It is certainly giving me ideas for the next book.”

Ben Archibald on Twitter meanwhile suggested it could be a Limavady term: “Limavady people say it. Source: Limavady people.

“For bonus points find a Limavady person and get them to express how they enjoy eating same to a non-initiate and enjoy the contumely.”