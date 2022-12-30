BBC Radio Foyle: Public urged to stand against ‘devastating cuts’ ahead of meeting

Sign erected outside Radio Foyle as people from across the North West came together to protest against proposed cuts to programming and staff. Picture Martin McKeown.

People have been encouraged to attend a meeting at the Guildhall in Derry to stand in solidarity against “devastating cuts to jobs and programmes” at BBC Radio Foyle.

BBC NI announced that 36 jobs would be cut in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest more money in online services.

The North West office faces disproportionate cuts – 28 (5%) jobs could be lost from a workforce of 600 in Belfast and eight (27%) at Foyle which would decimate a workforce of around 30.

Pierre Vicary, National Union of Journalists (NUJ) president and a distinguished BBC journalist, will address those present.

Derry mayor Sandra Duffy will attend on the night and the meeting will be chaired by Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish secretary.

Organised by the Derry and North West branch of NUJ, the meeting will provide public representatives, trade unionists, community groups and listeners from across the North West with an opportunity to voice their opposition to the plan.

NUJ members at BBC Radio Foyle will speak at the meeting and there will be an update on the status of the BBC’s plans from the NUJ.

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary at NUJ, said: “It has been encouraging and inspiring to witness such an outpouring of support for BBC Northern Ireland and in particular BBC Radio Foyle.

"Local news matters to local people and it is evidence that the people of the North West value a station which has served them in an exemplary fashion over the decades.

"I am grateful to the Mayor and council members and to all the political and community leaders who have responded so generously and effectively. “

Read more Just why was Pelé wearing a Northern Ireland jersey?

Mr Dooley, the NUJ assistant general secretary who will chair the meeting, emphasised this week that the meeting is a community gathering intended to provide local people with an opportunity to demand the retention of local public service broadcasting in Derry.

“The ill-conceived plan to axe services at BBC Radio Foyle had been met with strong community resistance. BBC Radio Foyle is a vital part of the local media landscape,” he said.

"The people of the city are proud of the station and their local papers and know the value of locally generated news content.

"BBC management were taken by surprise at the strength of community and political support for the station and there is now an opportunity to amplify that support.

“As the first phase of the consultation process draws to a close we want to send a powerful message from the Guildhall to the Director General and his team – ‘hands off BBC Radio Foyle’.”

Mr Vicary said. “As president I want to thank the community groups and individuals who has signed petitions, written letters and contacted our members at BBC Radio Foyle.

"The NUJ is fighting cuts to local radio by the BBC across the UK. In Northern Ireland we must resist any attempt to undermine services and our officials are working with their local union representatives to highlight the need to maintain the integrity of BBC Radio Foyle.”

NUJ has said its members, local people and politicians all see this as a targeted attack on the communities served by Radio Foyle.

Radio Foyle listeners across the North West of Ireland are “angered” that they will no longer be able to enjoy the breadth of programmes offered if the proposals from the BBC succeed.

The trade union has urged the BBC to rethink plans and engage with the NUJ on alternative ways to make savings that do not detrimentally impact jobs or the quality, diverse journalism produced by this much-loved station.

The public meeting will take place on Wednesday, starting at 6.30pm in the Guildhall.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We are committed to Foyle as a production centre for local and regional content.

"The savings plans we have announced affect many different people and teams within BBCNI. Our engagement with them is ongoing."