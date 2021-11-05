BBC Radio Ulster’s Tara Mills and Declan Harvey apologise after laughter ‘inadvertently’ caught on mic

Two BBC Radio Ulster presenters made an on air apology after what appeared to be laughter played during an interview with a refugee from Afghanistan.

The incident happened on Thursday’s edition of the BBC’s Evening Extra show which is hosted by Tara Mills and Declan Harvey.

The segment on the show, which was broadcast at around 4.28pm, featured a recorded BBC World News interview with a former female judge in Afghanistan who fled to the UK after the Taliban tried to kill her.

Towards the end of the clip, a loud noise appearing to come from the BBC NI studio could be heard.

The pair later apologised on the show, explaining they had been “inadvertently” caught on the microphone and adding that they had got “slightly distracted” during the segment.

Addressing the issue later in the show, presenter Tara Mills explained: “Just before the news there we were just inadvertently caught on mic and we just want to apologise.

“It is no reflection whatsoever on the story we were talking about.”

Co-host Declan Harvey added: “No we got slightly distracted during that clip, our apologies for that.”

A BBC NI spokesperson said the corporation did not have anything further to add to the apology.

Tara Mills and Declan Harvey took the reins at Evening Extra in April last year, replacing former host Seamus McKee.