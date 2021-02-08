BBC Songs of Praise judge Grant calls for DUP's Foster to act on Campbell Facebook Black Lives Matter comments

A judge on the BBC’s Songs of Praise programme has hit out at the DUP’s silence over controversial remarks made by MP Gregory Campbell calling on his party leader to act.

Mr Campbell was strongly criticised by multiple groups over the weekend for a Facebook post complaining about an all-black lineup on the long-running programme’s semi-final saying it showed the corporation at its “Black Lives Matter Worst”.

The East Londonderry MP is expected to give a statement on the matter later on Monday.

Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Ulster, vocal coach and gospel expert David Grant, said DUP leader Arlene Foster had to act.

"It is disappointing. I don't believe this a world view and a principle and a prejudice that is shared by the majority of people in Northern Ireland."

He said Mr Campbell’s comments revealed his world view, showing he felt the need to focus more on race rather than the singers' faith or ability.

“The idea is that in these times we do a gospel music singing competition and people feel joy...all Gregory Campbell saw was division and separation.

“It tells me more about his world view that it does about anything that was on screen.”

He added that any other MP from across the UK would have been censured by their party leader if they had made the same comments.

The DUP has been approached for comment.