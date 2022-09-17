BBC stands over decision to broadcast UVF Regimental Band at Shankill vigil for the Queen

BBC NI has defended a decision to broadcast a news report of a vigil from the Shankill Road where a band openly displayed items with the name of loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Volunteer Force.

Members of the public have criticised the national broadcaster for showing the band in what was framed as a solemn commemorative event in honour of the Queen.

The BBC report said the Shankill Road “came to a complete stop as together a community remembered its Queen of 70 years”.

As flute music played in the background, it said: “They gathered beside the Platinum Jubilee mural and a sea of floral tributes. They paid their respects, each in their own way.”

The community couldn’t be in London, the report explained, but they could attend a vigil at home and that’s why it was so important to them.

However, during the piece a loyalist band can be clearly seen displaying emblems that say “Ulster Volunteer Force Regimental Band” complete with UVF insignia and its motto ‘For God and Ulster’.

According to their Twitter page, the UVF Regimental Band from east Belfast was founded in 1969.

On Facebook, the band posted: “We had the honour tonight to play at the service of thanksgiving for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll on the Shankill Road. A very moving service.”

Taking to social media, hundreds of people commented on and shared posts questioning why a band wearing symbols linked to a terrorist organisation would be platformed at what was intended to be a commemorative segment about the Queen.

Others pondered why it was deemed appropriate to show images of the band at a time when those expressing anti-monarchy views have been arrested and censored.

The Sunday Life recently reported that the UVF Regimental Band East Belfast took part in the Brian Robinson Memorial Parade.

The UVF gunman was shot dead by undercover soldiers on the Crumlin Road in September 1989, minutes after he was witnessed murdering Catholic Paddy McKenna at the Ardoyne shops.

The paramilitary gang honours him on the first weekend of September every year with a huge parade organised by its B Company unit.

During the Troubles in Northern Ireland, the Ulster Volunteer Force murdered more than 500 people.

The loyalist paramilitary group's campaign also claimed the lives of 33 people in bomb attacks in Dublin and Monaghan in 1974.

The UVF was formed in 1966 to combat what it saw as a rise in Irish nationalism centred on the 50th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

It adopted the name and symbols of the original UVF, the movement founded in 1912 by Sir Edward Carson to fight against Home Rule.

Many UVF men joined the 36th Ulster Division of the British Army and died in large numbers during the Battle of the Somme in July 1916.

In more recent times the PSNI has linked the UVF to drugs criminality.

The UVF Regimental Band does not display contact information on its social media accounts.

In response to criticism, a spokesperson for the BBC said: “Our report included footage from this event and interviews with some of those taking part.

"We think that it was an accurate reflection of what took place.”