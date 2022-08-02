BBC Talkback issues on air apology after contributor swears

BBC Radio Ulster listeners received an on-air apology today after an enthusiastic guest punctuated his final answer with colourful language.

Dr James Doty is a brain surgeon and Professor of neurosurgery at Stanford University in the United States.

His work also includes the author of the New York Times best seller: ‘Into the Magic Shop: A Neurosurgeon’s true story of the life-changing magic of compassion and mindfulness’.

After an interview discussing practical ways on how to achieve happiness, presenter William Crawley asked Dr Doty if the world needed more compassion, to which he replied: “F**k yes!”

Quick to say sorry to listeners, the presenter said: “We have to apologise, we were still on air and he's way too happy about that.”

Laughing in the background, it was clear that James wasn’t too mortified by his faux pas.

Earlier in the discussion, Dr Doty said he was in Belfast ahead of a major event in the city next year.

Before the pandemic, he said he had been working on a science of compassion conference.

"It’s interesting, obviously that was postponed because of the pandemic. But now that’s a very fortuitous situation because next year is the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Accords," he said.

"The extraordinary things is and one of the reasons I wanted to do this here is (because), what better place to do a conference on compassion in the context of a country that has been so traumatised because of a lack of compassion.”

He said progress in recent years in Northern Ireland had been “extraordinary”.

As a scientist, he defined compassion as “recognition of another’s suffering, with a motivational desire to alleviate that suffering.”