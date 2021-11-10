BBC withdraws from Stonewall LGBT diversity scheme after Nolan investigation

Stephen Nolan...Stephen Nolan at Stormont, Parliament Buildings in east Belfast on October 15th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The BBC has announced it will withdraw from a diversity scheme run by an LGBT charity, citing reasons of impartiality.

It comes after an extensive investigation by Stephen Nolan into links the broadcaster had with the organisation.

Nolan said questions remained over the BBC’s relationship with the organisation.

The broadcaster said in a statement it would not be renewing its participation in the Stonewall Diversity Champions Programme but said it would continue to work with a range of organisations to support its LGBT staff.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC is fully committed to being an industry-leading employer on LGBTQ+ inclusion.

“We are proud of our lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans colleagues and we support them to have fulfilling careers at the BBC.

“Along with many other UK employers, the BBC has participated in Stonewall’s Diversity Champions Programme to support our objective to create a fully inclusive workplace.

“However, over time our participation in the programme has led some to question whether the BBC can be impartial when reporting on public policy debates where Stonewall is taking an active role.”

“Being a part of the Diversity Champions Programme has never required the BBC to support the campaigns of Stonewall, nor its policy positions.

“As a broadcaster, we have our own values and editorial standards – these are clearly set out and published in our Editorial Guidelines.

“We are also governed by the Royal Charter and the Ofcom Broadcasting Code. Our journalists continue, as ever, to report a full range of perspectives on stories.

“Although the BBC will not be renewing its participation in the Diversity Champions Programme, in the future we will continue to work with a range of external organisations, including Stonewall, on relevant projects to support our LGBTQ+ staff.”

More than 900 organisations in the UK have signed up to the scheme, which aims to promote inclusion in the workplace.

It was described by Stonewall as “the leading employers’ programme for ensuring all LGBTQ+ staff are free to be themselves in the workplace”.

Media watchdog Ofcom previously announced that it had withdrawn from the programme, saying that taking part “poses a conflict or risk of perceived bias”.

Nolan’s investigation, which took place over a year, examined the relationship between Stonewall and the BBC and other public sector bodies. It led to questions as to how much influence the lobby group had over its policy making.

Stonewall has been contacted for comment on the announcement.