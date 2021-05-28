BBC’s Conor Macauley leaves for RTE northern correspondent role

BBC News NI’s agriculture and environment correspondent Conor Macauley has announced he will be taking up a new role as RTE’s northern correspondent.

The broadcaster has spent 20 years with the BBC in Belfast and the last six in his role as agriculture and environment correspondent. Mr Macauley said it was time to move on.

"Thanks to the farmers who made me welcome and environmentalists who shared their love of the natural world,” he said on Friday.

"Hope to reflect some of these stories in my new role.”

One of the first to welcome Mr Macauley was RTE’s northern editor Vincent Kearney, who took up his role after the retirement of Tommie Gorman this year.

Mr Kearney had previously worked as BBC News NI’s home affairs correspondent for a number of years.

Mr Macauley is from Cullyhanna in Co Armagh and has worked in the past for The Irish News and UTV before joining the BBC. He is a graduate of Queen’s University Belfast.

He was a reporter for Newsline before taking up his role as correspondent, where he reported on stories such as the RHI Inquiry over the past number of years and the impact of Brexit on food and farming.

He has also reported on the Troubles, paramilitary ceasefires, policing reform and political developments culminating in the restoration of devolution at Stormont.

A keen hillwalker, Conor enjoys long days in the Mournes of County Down, the Cooleys of County Louth and the Ring of Gullion in his native Armagh.

On his new role, Mr Macauley said: "I'm delighted to accept the position of Northern Correspondent for RTE. The story out of Northern Ireland has always been important, but Brexit has added a new dynamic and added layers of complexity to the relationships across these islands and beyond.

"I'll also be aiming to show that the north is not all about its politics and has a rich seam of other stories to tap into."

He will begin his role with RTE this August.