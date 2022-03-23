BBC’s Crimewatch appeal over murder of Belfast man Mark Hall that left nephew (10) ‘traumatised for life’

Detectives from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 31 year old Mark Hall, have released CCTV footage and are asking for help from the public. The footage shows Mark making his way through the St James area towards his family home at Rodney Drive on Saturday 18 December 2021. The footage also shows the two gunmen arrive in the area and the vehicle they travelled in.

Mark Hall, 31, died in hospital after two gunmen fired at least seven shots, including some through the living room window of the home of his mum Mary in Rodney Drive, West Belfast,

Police in Northern Ireland have made a further appeal over the murder of west Belfast man Mark Hall in December last year.

Featured on BBC One’s Crimewatch programme on Wednesday morning, Detective Inspector Neil McGuinness said officers were particularly keen to speak to people who may have been in the area on what was a busy shopping day just a week before Christmas on December 18.

Mr Hall was shot through a window of his Rodney Drive home in front of his family by two gunmen.

A number of arrests have been made by the PSNI in connection with the murder.

DCI McGuinness revealed a number of new details about the events of that day, including that Mr Hall’s 10-year-old nephew has been left “traumatised for life” after witnessing the incident.

Speaking on Crimewatch, he said: “Mark was originally a resident from the St James’s area of west Belfast.

“He had been living in the Republic of Ireland at the time of his murder with his partner and young daughter. He did make a habit of coming up to visit his elderly mother and his sister on a Saturday.

“That was the Saturday before Christmas, a very busy shopping day, so Mark - as he was in the habit of doing - got the train from the Republic of Ireland into Belfast. He walked the distance to his sister's home and then spent a few hours there and then walked down to Rodney Drive.

“That is the area Mark grew up in as a little boy, knew all his life and was well known there. He walked with his sister and her ten-year-old son and visited his mother.

“Mark’s sister left the home to go to a nearby shop to buy some groceries for her mother. On her return she saw two masked men carrying firearms approach the front door.

“That lady very bravely fought with one of the men prevented them from getting into the front door.

“Sadly, as she was fighting with one gunman at the door her 10-year-old son was pushed out of the way by the other gunman, who approached the window and basically executed Mark through the window, firing seven shots and striking Mark five times.

“Mark subsequently died in the living room. The gunmen, as they flew on foot, they fired a shot at Mark’s sister.

“It actually went through the handbag she was carrying and luckily she was uninjured.

“[Mr Hall’s nephew] he saw his mother fighting with a gunman, he was pushed himself by a gunman. He heard the shots, believed his mother was shot dead and actually lost his uncle in the incident.

“That child is traumatised for life.”

During the show, police also showed CCTV footage of the two gunmen arriving at the address, as well as footage of Mr Hall and his sister and nephew as they walked to his mother’s house.

DCI McGuiness added: “We do know there were people in cars, on bicycles and people on foot. It is a very busy residential area. They may well know something they don’t believe is relevant but we need to know.

“We know there were two gunmen, they arrived in the St James’s area some minutes before the murder at about 4.30pm on Saturday 18th.

"You can see they arrived in a light-coloured saloon vehicle – it had a taxi sign on the top. Two gunmen get out of the back door of the car and they run down an alleyway into a network of alleyways.

“What we are asking people to do is contact us, if they are not comfortable contacting police for any reason, contact the independent Crimestoppers charity.

“Come forward tell us they were in the area so we can eliminate them from our enquiries. Tell us what they know about Mark’s murder, who else they saw in the area, why Mark was targeted for murder and who actually committed the murder itself.”

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.orgwww.crimestoppers-uk.org.