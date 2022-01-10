BBC’s Emma Vardy latest in postal trend to receive letter from Royal Mail using just her description

The BBC’s Ireland Correspondent, Emma Vardy is the latest recipient of a letter which was correctly delivered to her via Royal Mail, despite the correspondence having no address, just an apt description of whom it needed to reach.

Ms Vardy posted a photograph of the letter online on Monday evening.

Its envelope read: “Emma from England who likes surfing in Portrush and hiking up Cavehill, tells local stories from Ireland on the television every evening on BBC One. Recently engaged and plays football”.

The London native’s accompanying Twitter caption read: “Received at the BBC newsroom in Belfast today…… Oh dear @weefeargal you’ve sparked a trend!! Oops sorry @RoyalMail”.

She was referring to Feargal Lynn, the Co Antrim musician who hailed Royal Mail for successfully delivering a letter to his address in the same manner last week.

The Cushendall man had also taken to Twitter to share his envelope, which described his parents and the “Spar his Ma and Da used to own”.

The full description on the envelope reads: “Lives across the road from the Spar, his ma and da used to own it, his mother was Mary and Da Joseph, moved to Waterfoot after he got married, plays guitar and used to run discos in the parochial hall and the hotel in the 80s. Friends with the fella runs the butchers in Waterfoot too.”

Ms Vardy had interviewed Mr Lynn about the hilarious incident for BBC NI’s flagship News at Six programme, which is what may have prompted her sender to get in contact with the award-winning journalist in a similar way.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Lynn had said the reaction online has left him “blown away”.

He described “laughing for around ten minutes” when he first got sight of the letter and said the description on the front brought back “so many memories from my youth”.

When asked if he was surprised his local postman managed to track him down from the writing, Mr Lynn said “yes and no”.

"If it was anywhere else I imagine the posties would have just shredded it or returned to sender,” he added.

"I know the postman and he knows me so I think when we he saw it he knew who that was going by the detail.

"He told me he went into the main sorting office in Ballymena this morning to get post and that letter was sitting separate from everyone else's. The main guy in the sorting office asked him if he had any idea who it was and he read it and knew it exactly who it was.”

The man, who also works in the care sector, said he has been posting letters over the last year as a way of improving his mental health and giving him a distraction from the pandemic.

He said the best thing that has come out of publicising the story has been the “laugh” it has given everyone.

"She only has my social media details. Instead of contacting me and asking for my address, she just fired on,” he said.

"When I told her about the fact it has kicked off on Twitter, both of us had a conversation about trying to brighten people’s moods. She just sent it to me to give me and other people involved a bit of a giggle.”

Of course it is far from the first time postmen in this part of the world have proven their skill in tracking down people from some of the most obscure descriptions and addresses.

In 2015, a postcard sent all the way from Missouri with the not very helpful address of: "Albert, Cardonagh, Donegal" famously successfully made it to the letter box of Albert Doherty, a local Sinn Fein councillor.

Another incident that year saw a letter simply addressed to: "Your man Henderson that boy with the glasses" sent from Belfast to the town of Buncrana in Co Donegal and received by its intended recipient, Barry Henderson.