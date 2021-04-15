BBC's Nolan reveals Arlene Foster showed 'soft side' in hug after 'serious threat' made against broadcaster during TV show

Arlene Foster and Stephen Nolan have not spoken since the broadcaster's coverage of the RHI scandal.

BBC presenter Stephen Nolan has revealed that First Minister Arlene Foster showed him "extreme compassion" after he learned of a "serious threat" made against him while in a BBC studio during a television show.

Mr Nolan spoke of the interaction during his radio programme on Thursday while discussing Mrs Foster's libel case against TV doctor Dr Christian Jessen.

During libel proceedings at Belfast High Court on Wednesday, the DUP leader said she had felt “humiliated” after the celebrity medic tweeted an unsubstantiated rumour of an extra-marital affair.

Pointing out that he and Mrs Foster hadn't spoken since the Renewable Heating Incentive (RHI) scandal, the presenter talked about an encounter the two had some years ago.

He said during a programme they were involved in there was a "very serious threat" made against him.

"And what Arlene did at that time and behind the scenes, that no one will know about, is Arlene showed extreme compassion towards me," he said.

"She actually hugged me and asked if I was alright."

He added: "I am just very, very mindful that, that politician who is often portrayed as being extremely stern, that I saw a soft side when I was being threatened.

"I am then mindful of the testimony she gave the court when she talked about having to sit down with her elderly mother, her children, her husband and having to defend herself [over the rumour].

"It is horrendous."

Mr Nolan said he hoped one day to speak again with Mrs Foster.