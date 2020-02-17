BBC's Nolan slams 'vile underbelly' of social media trolls after Caroline Flack death

Stephen Nolan says he worries for others being affected by online abuse

Stephen Nolan has appealed for social media trolling to end in light of the tragic death of TV presenter Caroline Flack.

The shock news has prompted questions about the pressures faced by TV celebrities from the press and social media.

The BBC Radio Ulster presenter told the Belfast Telegraph last night that the "vile and aggressive" pursuit of people needs to stop.

"I treasure and appreciate the close connection I have with the public on Twitter," he said.

"The vast majority of the time, people tweet me with support, love or banter.

"But there is a vile underbelly of people on social media who think it's OK to abuse public figures like myself.

"It sometimes turns to farce when, for example, I receive written complaints from some trolls because I have blocked them.

"I am immune to the abuse and it doesn't really affect me, but I do worry for others who are in the public eye who it might get to. They need to be protected as the personal venom is dangerous harassment by cowardly keyboard warriors."

The broadcaster also revealed that he has been subjected to co-ordinated political abuse attempting to influence the reporting of a story.

"There is another element of social media abuse the public in NI should be aware of," he said.

"There are also well-oiled 'twitter machines' in Northern Ireland, where there is sophisticated co-ordination of abuse towards single individuals.

"They isolate and target people in order to attempt to control the narrative of a political story.

"These are pre-meditated campaigns of harassment to intimidate and undermine journalists or members of the public - with the sole objective of influencing how a political story is unfolding. I have watched that grow with interest over recent years.

"I will never let that pathetic pressure affect my broadcasting or journalism.

"But I think the public should be aware that - especially with a political story - it is not always a group of random people tweeting," he said.

Politicians have also called for social media users to exercise restraint when judging someone's life on social media in the wake of the Love Island presenter's death.

A number of high-profile political figures, including Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart, have been targeted for abuse on social media in recent months.

At the weekend, her party colleague Christopher Stalford recalled his own experience of social media trolls.

Writing on Facebook, the South Belfast MLA said: "I've only ever been on the receiving end of a Twitter 'pile on' once. For sharing a cartoon. It was horrible.

"To turn on the phone and see 'Stalford is trending in Belfast'.

"My stomach turned over. Since then I have learned to use the mute button. I don't need my head filled with other people's hatred.

"To turn on your phone day after day and read abuse would sap the will out of anyone. Social media, and Twitter especially, can be an absolute cesspit."

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler said tragic events this year "must force us to face up to our growing societal pressures"

He added: "Suicide is NOT ok! So let's remember that Trolling is NOT ok! Bullying is NOT ok! Hate is NOT ok! Being a tube is NOT ok! We need to change."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill also wrote on Twitter: "It costs nothing to be kind. People who live in the public eye are people with feelings, people with families, people who hurt like everyone else.

"Social media can be a dark place... Imagine if it was you."

Education Minister Peter Weir added: "Tragic impact of suicide impacts on families, rich or poor, famous or unknown and our thoughts should be with her (Caroline's) loved ones.

"Those who hounded her either through mainstream or social media bear responsibility as well.

"Let's be kinder."

Last night an online petition calling for a Government inquiry into "the practices and policies of mainstream media organisations and social media platforms in their efforts to protect members of the public from harm" had over 200,000 signatures.