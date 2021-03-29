BBC's Nolan's pothole rage as figures reveal deteriorating condition of NI roads

BBC presenter Stephen Nolan vented his frustration at the current state of Northern Ireland roads revealing his car had suffered two burst tyres on the same road.

He said he was left "furious" after having to fork out for repairs.

Last week the Belfast Telegraph revealed almost 30,000 defects were awaiting repair on roads across the region.

A study published last month found that the combined depth of every pothole in Northern Ireland was 1,338m — almost eight times the depth of the English Channel.

And figures obtained by this news organisation showed more than £8m has been paid out in injury claims resulting from uneven pavements or potholes over a five-year period.

Read more 30,000 Northern Ireland road defects still to be fixed

On Monday morning BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan show revealed over £2million had been paid out between 2016 and 2020 for damage caused by potholes.

The Department for Infrastructure blamed "historic underinvestment" for the continuing problems saying it was having to operate under a "constrained" budget.

Speaking of his own issues, Mr Nolan said: "I'll share this with you, twice, two separate tyres I've had burst, completely burst with these potholes, and then I've had to pay, £450 in road tax.

"I was furious. I was absolutely furious.

"It is some type of exercise in itself driving along the road to avoid potholes. That is the stage it has got to."

He continued: “Where I live in Strangford, there are craters in the road, there are nearly new planets in the roads. They’re as wide as countries.

"And if you go down one of those you may not come back up... that's how deep they are.

"It is a real situation facing a lot of people who may not have the money to fix the damage. That is how serious this is."

He said he would be claiming off the department for the damage to his car.

Sinn Fein MLA Cathal Boylan called on the Department of Infrastructure to do more to improve the condition of roads and tackle the pothole problem.

The Newry and Armagh MLA described number of damages to roads over the past 12 months as "staggering".

He said: "This is a symbol of historic underinvestment and the damaging impact that Tory austerity has had on our road network.

“However, the Department of Infrastructure must put an urgent focus on tackling the rising number of potholes and damage to our roads.

“Fathom Line, in my area, is top of the charts for road damage. This is no surprise as Newry and Armagh is plagued with potholes.

“This must be addressed by the Department to improve our roads and make them safer.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said:

“Improving the condition of the road network for all road users is a high priority for Minister Mallon and Mr Boylan is right, there has been severe historic underinvestment when it comes to funding allocated to the Department.

"As a committee member Mr Boylan will know that the Minister has made clear that she wants to do more to improve the condition of the road network for all road users, however she is constrained by the level of funding available and continues to stress to Executive colleagues the need for investment in roads infrastructure to help address regional imbalance, promote sustainable travel, help communities and improve safety.

"The Minister made a bid for £11 million for roads in June and did not receive an allocation. She made a further bid for £6.5m in October and was allocated £2m.

"In the 20/21 financial year funding for roads structural maintenance across Northern Ireland was £96m, with £12m set aside for a roads recovery fund to address areas of immediate need across the road network of which £10m was specifically for rural roads. This funding covered a range of activities including resurfacing and patching repairs on the road network.

"There is a rolling programme of maintenance and repair across the roads network. All roads across Northern Ireland are inspected on a regular basis with all defects which meet the Department’s current intervention criteria being recorded and prioritised for repair. The Minister has bid for £120m for capital structural maintenance as part of the 2021-22 budget process”