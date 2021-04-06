BBC's Stephen Nolan hits out at 'sad keyboard trolls' as he clashes with listener over show

The BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan has hit out at critics on social media, branding them as trolls who have "nothing else in their life".

Mr Nolan's popular Nolan Show returned to its usual live format following a break over the Easter period.

During a discussion in the wake of street violence in Carrickfergus on Monday evening, the broadcaster was responding to a caller who referenced abuse directed towards Mr Nolan on social media.

The 47-year-old BBC-man has previously hit out at "anonymous dark forces" that instigate abuse towards him and others over social media and has called out the "anonymous made-up" figures behind a petition set up to cancel his show.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Mr Nolan said he has received "grief on Facebook and Twitter for years".

"Here’s the score, there is some very legitimate criticism on Facebook and Twitter of me and they are real people," he said.

"Then you have got some little sad keyboard trolls who seem to have nothing else in their life other than to talk about me and I just feel sorry that their lives are so empty."

The remarks came after the broadcaster had clashed with a listener earlier on the show, disputing how many times the TUV leader Jim Allister is invited for interview.

The listener called Tim claimed that Mr Allister appeared on the show "two or three" times a week and that the show pushed a "hard right agenda".

Responding, Mr Nolan said that the accusation was "outrageous".

"I am going to stop this call because I find that accusation outrageous. I am a journalist in this country trying my very best.

"And my reputation as an impartial journalist, I will do everything I can to protect it and I find your comment outrageous."