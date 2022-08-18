BBC’s Stephen Nolan named to chair NI Tory hustings – but absent from event

BBC presenter Stephen Nolan had been set to chair the Tory leadership hustings in Northern Ireland - but was absent from the event.

It's after he was named in Conservative Party operational guidance notes circulated to the press.

But Conservatives co-chair Andrew Stephenson instead chaired the event at the Culloden Hotel with leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for BBC NI said Mr Nolan's involvement in the event "had not been finalised".

Conservative party leader candidate Rishi Sunak pictured during a hustings event at Culloden House in Belfast (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images).

In a statement, they said: "Stephen Nolan and other BBC presenters are routinely invited to take part in external events.

"Stephen's involvement in this particular event had not been finalised in all of its aspects.

Other Tory leadership hustings have been hosted by presenters such as LBC's Nick Ferrari, where candidates take part in sit-down interviews before questions are taken from the audience.

In the Northern Ireland hustings, the floor was opened to questions but the candidates were not interviewed by Mr Stephenson.

A BBC Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Stephen Nolan and other BBC presenters are routinely invited to take part in external events. Stephen’s involvement in this particular event had not been finalised in all of its aspects. We’ve carried detailed coverage of what has been said by both Conservative leadership candidates across our local news services.”

The NI Conservative Party has been asked for a response.