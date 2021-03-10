BBC's Stephen Nolan says many of 13,000 signing petition to cancel show 'anonymous and made-up names'

Many of those who signed a petition calling for the BBC to cancel Stephen Nolan’s radio and television shows were "anonymous and made-up names," the broadcaster has said.

Mr Nolan criticised “dark forces” for instigating abuse on social media, during a broadcast of his BBC Radio Ulster Nolan show on Tuesday morning.

A petition set up in February on the website change.org has over 13,000 signatures and demands that BBC NI should “cancel the Nolan show”.

During his Wednesday show a caller to the show said he had issues with Mr Nolan's comments on the petition after the presenter claimed it was one of the “biggest untold stories” in Northern Ireland, that Twitter accounts were being directed to attack politicians and other figures as part of “sophisticated machines”.

Challenging Stephen Nolan a caller named ‘Willy’ claimed many of those signing the petition were “taxpayers who pay their TV license ... and who pay your wages”.

In response, Mr Nolan said he “stood over” what he said about the twitter account believed to have set up the petition.

“I’m here every day of the week. You are entitled to say you don’t like it and there will always be a place for you to do so,” said Mr Nolan.

“I’m absolutely comfortable with giving you a platform to criticise me and criticise this show.

“I am not comfortable talking about some anonymous entity which has launched a tirade of abuse against women from that anonymous account.

“That has celebrated the fact that they have trolled many, many people – including Arlene Foster.

“It is an account that has celebrated the fact that they have trolled many people. That’s the bottom line.

“There is a big conversation to be had in Northern Ireland about people who get abuse online.”