BBC’s Stephen Nolan to receive six-figure damages after tracking down Twitter troll

A Twitter user is to pay Stephen Nolan a six figure sum in damages for a "malicious" campaign of false and defamatory allegations about the broadcaster.

He has also issued an unreserved apology and will foot the bill for the BBC radio and television presenter's legal costs as part of a settlement reached in potential libel proceedings.

Mr Nolan agreed to the man's request for anonymity after he expressed concerns for his own personal security.

Legal action had been threatened over a series of posts on the Twitter accounts 'Pastor Jimberoo' and 'Pastor Jimberoo's Ghost'.

The man's identity was established following investigations carried out by Mr Nolan's security team.

The broadcaster's lawyer, Paul Tweed, then served notice on the man.

But a resolution was reached before any court proceedings due to the individual's "immediate contrition and regret", according to Mr Tweed.

Under the terms of settlement the unidentified man issued a statement via his own solicitor, Kevin Winters.

He said: "For some time, operating the Twitter accounts 'Pastor Jimberoo' and 'Pastor Jimberoo's Ghost', I engaged in a campaign against the BBC personality, Stephen Nolan, which involved the systematic dissemination of false and defamatory allegations against him.

"I also set up a change.org petition against Mr Nolan which had been based entirely on false and defamatory allegations, with the aim of undermining and damaging his professional reputation.

"I fully accept that the offending allegations had been totally unsubstantiated and without foundation."

The statement added: "I unreservedly apologise to Mr Nolan for any distress caused and confirm that the aforesaid Twitter accounts have since been deleted.

"I have agreed to pay Mr Nolan a six figure sum in damages, together with his legal costs."

Following the settlement, the presenter said: "This individual has now admitted responsibility for what has been a malicious campaign, designed to undermine me and hinder my journalism.

"I was fortunate to have the personal resources to track this individual down, and to pursue him with the internationally renowned libel lawyer Paul Tweed."

Mr Nolan added: "I am deeply grateful to the BBC, who will always judge me fairly on its editorial standards, rather than the lies this individual attempted to propagate.

"Not everybody has such support, but this should be a warning to all trolls - you will be tracked down."

With legal correspondence forwarded to a number of others, Mr Tweed stressed: "Action will be taken against any individuals who publish or disseminate similar falsehoods.”