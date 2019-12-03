BBC's Stephen Watson 'delighted' after successful kidney transplant

Television presenter Stephen Watson has said he's delighted to have been "given another chance" following a successful kidney transplant.

He thanked his donor and the team at Belfast City Hospital following the transplant, which came 29 years after his first transplant from his father Cecil.

The 47-year-old broadcast journalist also revealed one of the nurses who cared for him had taken care of him for his first procedure almost 30 years ago.

"Thanks to the wonderful & selfless anonymous donor who’s given me another chance, & to the world class transplant team in BCH for giving me the opportunity to write this post," he said in a tweet.

"I’m feeling great - back on BBC soon!"

Stephen revealed in March his need for a new kidney and that he was on dialysis four times a week.

He discovered he needed to replace the kidney his dad gave him in a lifesaving transplant operation while making the TV programme Life On the List last year about the pioneering work undertaken at Belfast City Hospital's renal unit.

He spoke of the strengthening bond his family developed as both he and his father were in hospital at the same time.

Stephen said he was very moved after learning his story - which he had to be persuaded to tell - had helped "raise an incredible amount of awareness" for kidney donation.

Over 85 people offered to be a donor after the programme in one week. Usually around four or five people make an altruistic offer to donate.

He received thousands of messages via social media, email and post after the programme.

"It's nice to be able to give something back to the people who have helped me - and continue to help me," he said.