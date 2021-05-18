BBC’s Tanorama sunbed doc hailed ‘best TV of week’ prompting  debate on dangers of tanning

The use of sunbeds formed part of BBC documentary.

A BBC Northern Ireland documentary following three self-confessed tanning addicts has been hailed as “already the best” TV of the week, as it prompts online debate on the dangers of tanning.

The latest installment of BBC’s True North, Tanorama followed new parents Lauren Nicole Thompson and Patrick McVicker, and mum of six, Tracy Morgan.

The show examined the source of the trio’s obsession with changing their skin tone and heard from health professionals about the risks of sunbed usage.

During the episode, Lauren and Patrick from Belfast were on a mission to get in shape ahead of the arrival of their baby girl. The pair talked about their struggles with addiction and eating disorders, with tanning beds helping them cope.

The show also followed “naturally pale” Tracy (44), who explained she has been under “thousands of sunbeds” and mounted up hundreds of hours in doing so throughout her adulthood.

The mother of six faced a potential skin cancer diagnosis during the show, as film makers followed her visit to the Belfast Skin Clinic to have an itchy mole assessed.

After an in-depth mole scan, she was made aware of 33 “questionable moles” and further 20 to watch, as experts on the show explained how such scenarios were common as a result of excessive use of tanning beds.

According to the Public Health Agency (PHA), skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Northern Ireland, accounting for over 31% of all cancers, with the show prompting some on social media to share their own concerns.

The PHA also revealed statistics that malignant melanoma rates have risen remarkably here over the past 30 years, from an average of 103 cases per year in the mid-1980s, to 387 cases each year at present.

That rise can be attributed to an ageing population and a reduction in the ozone layer, it says, but it lists more people sun-bathing and using sunbeds as the top reason behind the hike.

Speaking about the documentary True North: Tanorama, Facebook user Siobhan Beattie said: “The message obviously isn't getting through about skin cancer.

“Either that or the 'it'll never happen to me' attitude prevails. I feel sorry for anyone who thinks they need to be tanned or else they're somehow less than. Comes down to one word essentially...vanity.”

Lisburn woman Christine Thompson added: “If people only knew what it's really like going through months and months of cancer treatments...etc. Endless appointments...scans...operations...x-rays. Not to mention the worry...if they really knew! Would they take ‘that risk’?”

Another user added: “Absolutely crazy. They are banned in some countries for a good reason.”

Carol Hamill said: “Premature aging and skin cancer it's not beautiful or pretty.”

Jenna Thompson added: “Will always stick to the bottled stuff.”

One Ballymena woman explained on watching the show that she “must be the only person in NI who has never had any kind of fake tan”.

While Jonathan Budhram added: “A bit more sun in NI would help a wee bit.”

Twitter user Doco praised the show while watching: “Tanorama is already the best TV programme on this week. High hopes here.”

True North: Tanorama is still available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.