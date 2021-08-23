‘Be respectful’: police chief’s plea to car fans heading to North Coast event

The PSNI has appealed to those attending a car cruise event in Portrush during the bank holiday weekend to be “respectful” of local residents and businesses.

Police said on Monday they have been engaging with local residents and businesses on the North Coast ahead of the gathering.

District Commander Superintendent Ian Magee said: “We know that the bank holiday weekend at the end of August is typically a busy one on the North Coast, and with additional traffic expected we want to make sure that residents and local businesses are kept fully informed.

"In anticipation of more vehicles on the roads and increased footfall in the towns we will have additional resources on all weekend primarily for public safety.”

The police chief continued: “We have seen the message the organisers have issued encouraging those attending to be respectful of the town and local residents. This is a welcome step and we would ask that visitors are mindful of parking and engage positively with the local community and businesses.

“We will have resources in place to manage the flow of traffic however given the increased visitor numbers we would ask that the public are patient and, if possible, use public transport to alleviate queues.

"Similarly we expect local hospitality to be busy throughout the weekend and we be on patrol to ensure people are socialising safely. We would remind visitors about the council bye-laws preventing the consumption of alcohol in public places and to treat our beaches and other shared spaces with respect.”

Councillor Richard Holmes, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said it was “reassuring” to know the PSNI has been “planning ahead”.

“We want everyone to enjoy a positive experience in Portrush over the bank holiday weekend including our residents, visitors and the business community,” he said.

“I would reiterate the warnings over alcohol, parking and thoughtless driving and in particular remind visitors that we have a zero-tolerance approach to littering and extra enforcement officers will be on patrol across the borough. While we are proud of our area’s popularity, in return we are calling on the public to show respect and responsibility for each other and for the local environment.”