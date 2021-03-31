Beach blaze: Surfer helps firefighters tackle flames

Firefighters, a surfer and members of the public tackled a gorse fire on Castlerock Beach last night.

Well-known big wave surfer Al Mennie (40), who lives within walking distance of the beach, was out surfing at the time of the blaze just after 8pm.

He said he noticed the fire when he was coming out of the water and that he had done his best to help a group of teenagers trying to put it out.

"I ran the whole way up the beach and into the middle of it and started to put it out," he told this newspaper.

"It is on a sand dune, so the obvious thing was to cover it in sand to smother it.

"There were probably more than 100 people on the beach standing around watching at the time. This wee fella brought over five or six of his mates and we started to put it out."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the incident was reported at around 8.08pm.

The NIFRS dispatched two appliances to tackle the incident. A fire officer also attended the scene.

The blaze was brought under control a short time after they arrived.

Gorse fires are a regular occurrence in the area.