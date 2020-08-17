Beaches packed... but not for long with rain forecast

The busy Portstewart Strand at the weekend

Sun seekers flocked to Northern Ireland's beaches at the weekend as the mercury soared - but things are set to change this week with a return to rain.

With wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures in the mid 20s, Portstewart Strand was packed on Saturday with crowds enjoying a local staycation this year.

The north coast destination saw thousands indulging in the last few weeks of summer, bringing a much-needed boost to the seaside hospitality sector.

Unfortunately, yesterday's change with increasing cloud and spells of rain is a sign of things to come, with cooler temperatures and rain set to dominate throughout this week.

According to the Met Office, it will be persistently cloudy throughout much of today, with outbreaks of rain which may be sharp at times. There will be a maximum temperature of around 19 or 20C.

The cloud remains tomorrow although it may feel slightly warmer and brighter.

There will the risk of showers throughout the day.

Wednesday starts bright, before heavier rain and increasing winds during the afternoon.