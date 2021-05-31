Beachgoers soak up the Bank Holiday sun

Temperatures hit 21°C as people flock to beauty spots across NI

People around Northern Ireland have been enjoying the first spell of this year’s good weather as the recent lifting of restrictions made for a busy bank holiday.

It was one of the hottest days of the year so far on Monday as temperatures hit as high as 21°C in Londonderry by lunchtime and into the evening across the northwest.

There was dry and mainly sunny weather for most with winds around the coast keeping temperatures slightly cooler in the east.

Sunday saw the highest temperature across the island with 23°C degrees in Londonderry, a change after what has been a cold and wet May.

Sunshine: Crowds gather at Helen’s Bay beach to enjoy. Credit: Philip Magowan/Presseye

It comes just a week after many coronavirus restrictions were lifted in Northern Ireland, which allowed indoor seating for hospitality, overnight stays permitted and larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Thousands gathered in Portrush to enjoy the heatwave along the coast.

There were crowds at Helen’s Bay in Co Down on Monday after Translink was forced to pause tickets being issued to train passengers over the weekend.

A spokesperson said on Sunday: “Due to high numbers, there will be no further tickets issued for passengers travelling to Helen’s Bay for the rest of this evening.”

The fine weather is set to continue for most of the week, with a bright day and warm sunshine on Tuesday.

It will be cooler on the Co Down coast due to an onshore wind and maximum temperatures of 22°C.

Sunshine: Crowds gather at Helen’s Bay beach to enjoy the Bank Holiday Monday weather. Credit: Presseye

From Wednesday, it will remain dry and bright but with showery rain at times.

The PSNI issued a warning in advance of the bank holiday to those attending or organising large public gatherings to comply with restrictions that are still in place and follow government guidance.

Gatherings of people outdoors in public parks and spaces are still capped at 500 participants, according to restrictions.

A statement read: “Please be aware that if you do not follow the rules you may be at risk of committing an offence under the Health Protection Regulations (NI) 2021.

“If you attend a gathering that breaches regulations, you may be committing an offence which is punishable by a fine.

“In certain circumstances, if you are involved in holding a large gathering you may be committing a difference offence, which is also punishable by a fine.”