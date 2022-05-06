Beary cute: Baby Albert cuddles up to jubilee gift from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Special boy: Three-month-old Albert McAuley, wearing the mayor’s chain of office, with mum Hannah and his new toy teddy. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

Little Albert McAuley might only be three months old, but already he seems destined for great things.

Albert was born on February 6, 70 years after the Queen’s accession to the throne, and has been celebrating with his jubilee teddy bear while wearing the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s chain of office.

It’s part of the council’s new civic gift initiative to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee and is aimed at the oldest and youngest residents, with a bespoke memento for those celebrating their 100th birthday and a special certificate for all new-born babies.

A teddy bear will be gifted to babies like Albert born on February 6, and those born throughout the month of June, when jubilee celebrations will begin.

There will also be a special gift for couples celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary during 2022.

To launch the gift initiative, mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Richard Holmes visited Albert and his proud parents Hannah and Kyle.

He said: “I was delighted to meet the McAuley family and mark Albert’s special birthday in this way. This is a very significant year for the Queen and we want to play our part in celebrating her seven decades of service.

“An extensive variety of events and initiatives have been developed by the council and I’m very pleased that our centenarians, new-born babies and couples marking 70 years of marriage will be recognised.

“Parents or carers do not need to contact us directly to receive a certificate or teddy bear, if eligible. The gifts will be offered during the birth registration process.

“If you have already registered your baby, a council officer will contact you automatically in due course.

“If you know someone celebrating a 100th birthday or 70th wedding anniversary before the end of the year, you can contact us now by emailing mayors.office@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.”