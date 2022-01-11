Beer keg vandal causes £500 of damage in Belfast hotel

The incident happened at a hotel in Bedford Street.

Police have appealed for information after reports of a vandal throwing a beer keg through the window of a Belfast hotel.

The incident took place close to the city centre around 5pm on Monday at a hotel on Bedford Street .

The PSNI say a large window in the lobby of the hotel was smashed by a man throwing a beer keg, causing damage worth approximately £500.

The man, described as being of slim/athletic build and wearing a black tracksuit and a hood, was then seen making off from the area in the direction of Franklin Street.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time has been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1258 of January 10.

A report can also be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.