Bel Tel journalist’s account is blocked again by Twitter

Telegraph’s political editor had tweeted about Dublin crime boss

Twitter has admitted it temporarily barred Belfast Telegraph political editor Suzanne Breen in error for the second time in just one month over a tweet about Dublin crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Ms Breen’s Twitter account was blocked at the beginning of May due to a tweet from February in relation to a BBC Panorama documentary on Kinahan. Twitter apologised on that occasion and said enforcement was taken in error.

However, after Ms Breen’s account was locked for a second time over the same tweet, she said there are “serious questions” Twitter must answer.

“Twitter must explain why it has banned a journalist twice in one month for a legitimate and lawful tweet about Daniel Kinahan,” said Ms Breen, whose Twitter account was reinstated yesterday evening.

“Its swift action over a tweet about a crime boss stands in stark contrast to its slow and lacklustre response when abusive and bullying comments are made about less powerful individuals. Last time, Twitter said an ‘error’ was responsible for my account being suspended. It would be stretching credibility to say the same error occurred again.

“Twitter needs to find answers quickly. Otherwise, it looks like it’s attempting to silence media writing negatively about Daniel Kinahan.”

Kinahan (43), who is now based in Dubai, has no criminal convictions but has featured in investigations by the National Crime Agency and law enforcement organisations across Europe.

He was named by Dublin’s High Court as the leader of the so-called Kinahan cartel, a criminal organisation involved in “the importation and distribution of controlled drugs and firearms within this jurisdiction”. The Criminal Assets Bureau said he “controlled and managed” the operations of the cartel.

A spokesperson for Twitter said last night: “In this case, we took enforcement action on the account referenced in error.

“This action has been reversed and access to the account has been reinstated. Protecting the health of the public conversation is important to us, and we’re constantly iterating and improving our work here and will continue to be vigilant.”

Belfast Telegraph Editor-in-Chief Eoin Brannigan said: “Twitter’s claims that protecting the health of the public conversation is important to them and that they will continue to be vigilant ring completely hollow when you examine the facts in this case. They must explain on whose word they acted in locking Suzanne Breen’s account not once but twice. And they must ensure it never happens again.”

Earlier this month, the Sunday Life’s Twitter account was locked for supposedly “violating rules against posting private media of an individual from a country with a recognised right to privacy law”.

The newspaper was informed that in order to unlock the account it must remove the tweet in question, which referenced a story from October 2020 in which Sinn Fein MP and high-profile solicitor, John Finucane, confirmed his firm acted for Kinahan when he threatened to sue several Irish newspapers. In the article, Mr Finucane confirmed that his firm no longer represents Kinahan and there is no suggestion that he had any part in Twitter’s actions.

Twitter apologised and said enforcement action was taken “in error” against the Sunday Life.