Beleaguered Ballykelly given boost by Campbell

DUP MP Gregory Campbell organised an event to boost businesses in the Co Londonderry village of Ballykelly, which has been undergoing considerable traffic disruption due to NI Water replacement works.

For six weeks there was considerable daily traffic congestion due to delays caused by work on the road surface in the centre of the village.

The East Londonderry MP was recently joined by party colleagues councillors Alan Robinson and Edgar Scott, the SDLP's Orla Beattie and business representatives David Hunter and Tommy Hassan along with their staff.

Yesterday Mr Campbell said: "Business turnover was down by 60% to 75% over the summer so the event was held to encourage drivers, commuters, holiday-makers and others to use Ballykelly and stop off to sample the award-winning delights on offer from the locally owned shops in the village.

"It's a case of 'back to business for Ballykelly'."