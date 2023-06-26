Belfast academic becomes first UN independent investigator to visit Guantanamo Bay

The Queens University professor said there was “ongoing cruel, inhuman and degrading” treatment at the US detention centre.

Thirty men being held at US detention centre Guantanamo Bay are subject to “ongoing cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under international law”, a Belfast academic who became the first UN independent investigator to visit the centre has said.

Fionnuala Ní Aoláin – who is a professor at both Queens University Belfast and the University of Minnesota – has become the first UN investigator permitted by US administration to visit the facility, which opened in 2002.

Ms Ní Aoláin has completed a 23-page to the UN Human Rights Council and told a news conference organised to launch it that the 2001 attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania that killed nearly 3,000 people were "crimes against humanity".

She also said the US use of torture and rendition against alleged perpetrators and their associates in the years after the attacks violated international human rights law.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She praised the Biden administration for leading by example by opening up Guantanamo and "being prepared to address the hardest human rights issues", and urged other countries that have barred UN access to detention facilities to follow suit.

Ms Ní Aoláin added that she was given access to everything she asked for, including holding meetings at the facility in Cuba with "high value" and "non-high value" detainees.

The Belfast academic said "significant improvements" have been made to the confinement of detainees, but expressed "serious concerns" about the continued detention of 30 men, who she said face severe insecurity, suffering and anxiety.

She cited examples including near-constant surveillance, forced removal from their cells and unjust use of restraints.

"I observed that after two decades of custody, the suffering of those detained is profound, and it's ongoing," said the UN special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism.

Detainees in a holding area at Guantanamo Bay (US Department of Defence/PA)

"Every single detainee I met with lives with the unrelenting harms that follow from systematic practices of rendition, torture and arbitrary detention."

Ms Ní Aoláin said that for many detainees the line between past and present "is exceptionally thin" and for some "it's simply non-existent" because "their past experiences of torture live with them in the present without any obvious end in sight, including because they have not received any adequate torture rehabilitation to date".

She made a long series of recommendations and said the prison at Guantanamo Bay should be closed.

The US said in a submission to the Human Rights Council on the report's findings that the special investigator's findings "are solely her own" and "the United States disagrees in significant respects with many factual and legal assertions".

"Detainees live communally and prepare meals together; receive specialised medical and psychiatric care; are given full access to legal counsel; and communicate regularly with family members," the US statement said.

"We are nonetheless carefully reviewing the (special rapporteur's) recommendations and will take any appropriate actions, as warranted."

Ms Ní Aoláin – originally from Co Galway – is also Associate Director at Ulster University’s Transitional Justice Institute (Belfast).

She took up her role as Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism in August 2017.

Her work has focused on the intersection of human rights and societal norms and she has written a number of books looking at that area of law as well as publishing widely in the fields of emergency powers, conflict regulation, transitional justice, and sex-based violence in times of war and theoretical aspects of transition.