Belfast adapts to marks Armistice Day during coronavirus crisis

Short and socially distanced event held at City Hall

Craig Jack Steed (2) with his father, Andrew, who served with the Irish Guards in Afghanistan

Honouring the fallen: A bugler at the Cenotaph in Belfast

A short ceremony was held at City Hall in Belfast yesterday as Armistice Day was marked across Northern Ireland.

Traditional events were curtailed as the war dead were honoured in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scaled-back and socially distanced ceremonies took place across the country, from London to Cardiff and Edinburgh to Belfast, where council members and veterans gathered at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall.

Members of the Orange Institution also observed a minute's silence in a much-changed act of remembrance held in the Memorial Garden at Schomberg House in Belfast. Fewer than 15 brethren gathered to pay their respects, in line with the Covid-19 restrictions.

A mask-wearing Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall joined a socially distanced congregation at a private but televised service at London's Westminster Abbey, held to mark the centenary of the funeral of the Unknown Warrior.

During the service, Poet Laureate Simon Armitage read out a specially penned poem honouring the symbolic "son we lost", "a soul without name or rank or age or home".

The service was led by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle and included an address from the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The archbishop said: "We pay tribute to the many millions of men and women who have died on so many battlefields, unnamed and unclaimed, except by God."