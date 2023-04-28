Belfast airports expecting busiest bank holiday weekend ‘since before pandemic’

Belfast airports are expecting a busy month of May due to bank holidays.

Airports in Belfast are looking forward to a busy month starting with this weekend’s May bank holiday.

Belfast International Airport has warned travellers to give themselves ample time by arriving at the airport at least two hours before departure.

The airport said it is expecting May to be a particularly busy month given all of the bank holidays.

Three bank holidays are coming up on May 1, an additional bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III on May 8 and Spring bank holiday on May 29.

“Indeed this will be one of our busiest bank holiday weekends since before the pandemic,” a spokesperson for Belfast International said.

“Those passengers due to travel should plan to arrive at least two hours before their departure time and ensure they all have the correct travel documentation.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone travelling this weekend,” a spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for George Best Belfast City Airport said they are expecting “thousands” of passengers to pass through the airport.

“Belfast City Airport prides itself on the convenience it offers customers and the speed and ease in which passengers can travel through the terminal,” said the spokesperson.

“The team at Belfast City is well prepared to welcome thousands of passengers through the terminal this Bank Holiday weekend as they travel to over 20 destinations across the UK and Europe served by six airline partners including Aer Lingus Regional, British Airways, easyJet, KLM, Loganair, Lufthansa.”

Meanwhile, in the Republic, Dublin Airport has issued a warning to those planning to use car park facilities this bank holiday weekend.

It’s expected that 394,000 passengers will pass through the airport over the next few days. Anyone driving to the airport is being advised to pre-book their parking, as demand is high.

Passengers in the south are also being asked to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

In a statement, Dublin Airport said: “The availability of car parking spaces is very limited for the coming Bank Holiday weekend. Most of our car parks are sold out and will be full.

“Customers without a booking should consider using alternative transports options such as bus, taxi, or drop-off.”