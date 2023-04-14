Belfast among worst in UK for dog fouling offences, survey finds

Belfast pet owners have been named amongst the worst offenders in the UK when it comes to failing to remove dog foul from parks and pavements.

A new survey lists the city as the fourth worst for offending in the UK, with more than 1,000 incidents reported to the council every year since 2017.

Only Glasgow, Manchester and Northumberland Borough Council dealt with more complaints over the last five years.

Belfast comes in fourth with an average of 1,075 reports each year, according to analysis from online comparison site Comparethemarket.

The city also features in the top council areas for the handing out of fixed penalty notices, in sixth place with an average of 52 each year. Ards and North Down tops that though, recording a yearly average of 82 fines — that is ranked fifth of all UK council areas.

Two further Northern Ireland councils are included in the top 10 for fixed penalty notices, with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon averaging 27 every year in ninth place and Lisburn and Castlereagh with 17 each year in 10th.

Last month Ards and North Down Council increased the penalties for dog owners to a maximum of £200.

In Belfast the current maximum fixed penalty for those found guilty of allowing their dog to foul in a public area is £80, with heftier fines — up to £1,000 — should this not be paid and the matter taken to court.

Up to date figures from Belfast City Council show only 17 fixed penalties have been issued in the 12 months between January 2022 and January 2023.

Councillor Jenna Maghie, who represents the Ormiston area, said the council needs to use new tactics to make sure the message over dog fouling hits home.

The Alliance councillor has helped to introduce a new pilot scheme aimed at cutting down the amount of dog fouling around schools.

“There is no excuse for owners who do not pick up after their dogs,” said Councillor Maghie.

“We all know the mess and inconvenience caused by dog poo left on our footpaths. Added to that are the health risks, particularly to children.

“This new pilot will use stencils to paint temporary messages on the footpath outside a number of schools in the Ormiston area,” she explained.

“We are committed to reducing dog fouling and hope that the stencils will remind owners to always carry a poop bag, clean up after their dog and dispose of the bag properly.”

A similar pilot scheme was launched in Newry, Mourne and Down Council last year, with stencils having been used on various walking routes, and public spaces within the community since May.

Glasgow is far and away the worst offending area of the UK with 2,563 fixed penalty fines recorded over the last five years from over 10,000 reported incidents.

Comparethemarket also conducted a survey of dog owners which revealed that one in 25 people in the UK (4%) never pick up after their dog, and more than one in 10 admit to not picking it up sometimes (12%).