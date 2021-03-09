Belfast and Derry arrests in New IRA terror probe

Two males had earlier made off in the black coloured Ford Kuga car.

Anti-terrorism police made two arrests on Tuesday morning in connection with an investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out two separate operations in north Belfast and in Londonderry.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Belfast as part of Operation Arbacia - the PSNI's investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

He has since been released following questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said since the arrest and charging of eight men and two women last August, they have continued examining lines of enquiry in connection with this ongoing investigation into the activities of the terror group.

Another man, aged 39, was held in Derry following a search and arrest operation in the Creggan area as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of violent gun attacks on members of the local community over recent months.

Electronic items have been seized, including mobile phones.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray, head of serious crime branch, said: "Today’s arrests demonstrate that despite significant progress against the New IRA, we cannot be complacent in any way about investigating their activities.

"The New IRA continues to pose a danger, especially to the communities in the areas they live and conduct their activities. Not least is their willingness to put local people at risk in their reckless haste to carry out bombings and shootings.

“They also think nothing of using their guns against people in the communities where they live, mutilating a number of men and teenagers, particularly in the North West. The brutal injuries they inflict on people are a stark violation of people’s basic human rights. And in addition to the inhumane treatment of their victims, they are putting the NHS under increasing pressure during the pandemic which is beyond reckless.

“I would ask that anyone with information on their activities, especially the brutal attacks they carry out or the location of the guns and explosives which they often leave in public areas, to tell the police.

“Our investigations are most effective when police and communities work together.”

Police on both sides of the border consider The New IRA as the most active of dissident groups. It was responsible for the killing of journalist, Lyra McKee, in Derry in 2019.