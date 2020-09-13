Belfast and Newtownabbey security alerts declared hoaxes

Police attended the scene of two security alerts on Saturday night

Security alerts in Belfast and Newtownabbey on Saturday night have both been declared hoaxes.

In Belfast, police attended an alert in the City Way area after a report of a suspicious object shortly after 8.35pm.

Army Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene and declared the object a hoax.

A number of homes were evacuated during the alert, but all residents have now returned to their homes.

"Police would like to thank them for their patience during this incident," PSNI Inspector Eastwood said.

In Newtownabbey, the Antrim Road was closed after the discovery of suspicious object at around 6.40pm.

Police and ATO were dispatched to the scene and after examination the object was declared an elaborate hoax.

The Antrim Road has now reopened to traffic.