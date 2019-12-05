Belfast armed shop robbery 'terrifying ordeal' for staff

An armed robbery at a shop in west Belfast has been described as a "terrifying ordeal" for staff.

At around 7.50pm on Wednesday, December 4, police received a report that a man entered the shop in the Cavendish Street area armed with a suspected firearm and demanded money and cigarettes from a staff member.

Another man remained outside the premises armed with what is believed to be a hammer.

The men made off with a sum of money in the direction of the Springfield road.

One man is described as being in his early to mid 20’s, between 5’8” and 5’10”, of slim build, wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms and a black baseball cap.

The other man is described as being tall, of slim build wearing a black tracksuit with his face covered.

Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum said that while no injures were reported it the incident had an effect on staff who were "simply doing their job".

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1716 04/12/19," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”