Belfast arrest over 1974 Birmingham pub bombings

The aftermath of one of the Birmingham pub blasts

Police search a house in Belfast where a 65-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murders of 21 people in the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham on November 18th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been arrested in connection with the murders of 21 people in the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers from its counter terrorism unit, working with colleagues from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, arrested a 65-year-old man at his home in Belfast on Wednesday.

A property was also searched in the city. The man is to be interviewed in Northern Ireland.

In April last year an inquest jury found a botched IRA warning call led to the deaths of 21 people unlawfully killed in the atrocity on November 21, 1974. The two bombs at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs injured 220 others.

Justice campaigner Julie Hambleton speaking to the media last year, after the conclusion of inquests into the pub bombings. (Credit: Aaron Chown/PA)

A flawed investigation by West Midlands Police led to the wrongful convictions of the Birmingham Six.

Julie Hambleton, whose 18-year-old sister Maxine died in the bombings, described the arrest as "the most monumental event" in the criminal investigation into the bombings since the quashing of the convictions of the Birmingham Six in 1991.

When she was telephoned by a senior West Midlands Police officer with news of the arrest on Wednesday, she told of how she broke down in tears.

"I couldn't speak, I was just inconsolable and was just looking at the picture of Maxine," she said.

"It's welcome news. It's overwhelming news.

"It's tangible progress."

The arrest comes just a month after Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would consider holding a public inquiry into the bombings.