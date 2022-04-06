Belfast artist Colin Davidson creates ‘3D selfie’ entirely out of paint

Colin Davidson took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the metre-high portrait of his face which took him almost four months to develop and is created entirely from poly lactic acid – a biodegradable compound used by 3D printers – and acrylic and oil paint.

He tweeted: “I’ve been working on this one since last year. I suppose it’s a big, 3D selfie. But it is, first & foremost, a framed, wall-hung painting. Using the medium of acrylic and oil paint itself to sculpt with. Onwards with the next one which, I’m relieved to say, will not be a selfie!”

Colin rose to fame over the years for painting portraits of some big names in TV and film – such as Sir Kenneth Branagh, Brad Pitt and Liam Neeson – musicians Ed Sheeran and Gary Lightbody as well as the Queen and Irish president Michael D Higgins, just to name a few.

He told the Belfast Telegraph that he is fascinated by the “sculptural quality” of the paint.

“Most of my paintings on canvas has a textured and sculptural quality to them, and the idea of taking my painting from two to three dimensions was just the next level and I was interested to see how I harnessed that quality in this new form of painting,” he said.

The award-winning artist first created a small model out of wax of his face before scanning it into the computer and enlarging it and printing it on a 3D printer.

“Once this was printed, I layered the paint – both acrylic and oil- on top to build the surface and texture,” he explained.

“Acrylic paint itself can be used quite thickly to build up layers and to sculpt with, and the advantage of acrylic was that it dried very quickly.

“The surface of the painting is then oil, which is great for texture.”

Colin admitted that, while this technique is relatively new, he “had no benchmark for it” and said that he “basically made it up as I went along!”

“It was definitely a learning curve, but I am pleased with how it turned out,” he said.

When asked if he will turn his attention to more ‘3D selfies’ or perhaps transforming his iconic panoramic landscapes into three-dimensional paintings, he said “I have no idea what direction is next!”

“This is an idea that has consumed me for the past year certainly,” he said.

“I am working on portrait commissions right now, but I would very much like to show my 3D paintings and work on this idea.”

Born in south Belfast in 1968, and educated at Methodist College and the University of Ulster College of Art — where he graduated in 1991 with a first class honours degree in graphic design — Bangor-based Davidson, first came to the wider public's attention with a stunning collection of Belfast cityscapes, a theme he then pursued in Dublin, London and Chicago.

Since 2010, he has been drawing and painting large-scale head portraits of well-known people from the Irish and UK arts community, including a series of paintings that currently hang in the foyer of the Lyric Theatre in Belfast.

To follow Colin’s latest work, you can follow him on Instagram by following the @colin_davidson_artist handle.