Belfast artist scatters original works across city in bid to lift public’s spirits

An esteemed Belfast artist has been leaving original works around the city in a bid to “lighten up things a wee bit”.

Brian Ballard, a member of the Royal Ulster Academy of Arts, is widely known on the Irish art scene for painting still life, landscapes and coastal scenes.

His works are held in numerous public and private collections, including at the Ulster Museum.

This week the 78-year-old decided to scatter seven of his canvas creations across the city.

Brian said he wanted to brighten up people’s days.

“It’s creating a bit of a ripple... [I wanted] to try and make people’s lives more interesting,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I was just in the studio, painting away, and I thought, ‘A good way to get out is just to share the work’.

Some of the pieces Brian left around Belfast

“I’ve been painting all my life. I want to kind of spread a good feeling around a bit. Belfast is a bit lumpy and bumpy and there’s not really as many buskers around.

“I’m not exactly a busker, but I can bring a bit of joy by setting a couple of pictures around.”

Brian has left paintings around the Falls and Shankill roads, the Braniel estate and other spots around the city.

He also left one on Royal Avenue, beside an electric box he painted a decade ago that, much to his delight, is still somewhat intact.

“I painted a teapot on the wee electric box when I had a pop-up gallery there,” he said.

I was with my daughter, Lisa, and one day I just went outside and painted a wee teapot on it.

Some of the pieces Brian left around Belfast

“That was 10 years ago. It’s rusting away, [but] for some reason, the council hasn’t painted over it, which has just chuffed me.”

Whether his free artworks remain in the spots where he left them or find their way back to homes, Brian has asked that if possible, people tell him where they end up.

“One person called Ebony did contact me straight away. They just sent me a message to say ‘found it’,” he said.

“That’s all she said, and I happen to know that she enjoyed the painting, which was [left] in Braniel.

“I don’t know who has them. I just leave them and walk away. The fun for me is walking away and seeing what happens.”

Brian said that so far, many people have sent him messages on Instagram and Twitter after spotting his pieces.

“It’s made a ripple, which is nice,” he noted.

While many of his paintings sell for prices up to £12,5000, he said that making money from art was secondary to the happiness he gets from sharing his work with the world.

“People like my paintings. Whenever they come to the studio, I sort of work out how much they can afford,” Brian said.

“Recently, I was painting on Cypress Avenue. Someone walked past and said, ‘I like your painting, but I can’t afford it’.

“I said, ‘Give me a case of wine for it and it’s yours’, and they walked away with it.

“When it comes to me, I pay about £20 for the canvas and I paint quite quickly. It’s easy for me to give it away.

“I’m not trying to make a kind of publicity thing out of it, really. I think that artists should step back a bit and be a bit humble.”

You can follow Brian on Instagram @brianballardartist or Twitter @BrianBallardart