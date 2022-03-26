Belfast artist’s painting gifted to Prince Charles and Camilla – ‘It’s just an unbelievable feeling’

Charles and Camilla loved artwork they were gifted this week so much, they took it with them

A Belfast artist says he is “still trying to process” his painting being gifted to the Duchess of Cornwall during the royal visit this week.

AJ Laird (27) said he was “incredibly grateful for the opportunity” after his piece, featuring the famous Harland and Wolff cranes alongside Titanic Belfast, was given to Camilla and Prince Charles when they toured the building on Wednesday.

“The piece was actually first commissioned by Titanic Belfast to celebrate 10 years of them opening,” he explained.

“For them to come to me directly and ask me to do something was already massive, so to find out that it was actually being gifted to Prince Charles and Camilla was amazing.”

He only found out the evening before his artwork would be presented to the couple.

They were so impressed, they took it with them upon leaving, he was told — a break from normal procedure where gifts that have been presented are sent on later.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling, it’s crazy to think they were given a piece of my artwork, and knowing they loved it was even better,” said the self-styled “hood with a paintbrush”.

Outside of royal residences, his artwork can be seen across many restaurants in the city centre, where patrons will recognise his stylised drawings of famous Belfast landmarks and locations like the Cathedral Quarter and Windsor Park. This paper’s masthead even made it into a piece on his social media last year.

Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla wrapped up their visit to Ireland yesterday.

The prince spoke of “new hope, new friendships and new beginnings” as he bade farewell to the echoes of traditional music and dance. He invoked the words of his mother, whose footsteps he retraced with a visit to an ancient site in Co Tipperary on the final day of the tour alongside the Duchess of Cornwall.

He again paid tribute to the “hauntingly beautiful country” of Ireland, after taking part in some traditional dancing on his first visit to the Munster county.

Keen to stress the things the UK and Ireland had in common, Charles paid tribute to efforts to help people during the pandemic and more recently those in and fleeing Ukraine, as well as environmental strides towards a “more sustainable, healthier and more prosperous future”.

He added: “You remind us that this is a time of new hope, new friendships and new beginnings, underpinning the ancient history, interests and values we share.”

The royals ventured to the Rock of Cashel, some 11 years after the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited the ancient site during the historic state visit.

Charles said it was “particularly apt” to finish his Irish tour at the rock, and quoted his mother, who he said had “described her hope that we might live in harmony — ‘close, as good neighbours should be’”.

He said: “It is a thought which my wife and I have consciously tried to put into action, visiting this wonderfully atmospheric land every year since 2015, interrupted only by the pandemic.”

Charles has often spoken of his hope to visit all 32 counties in his lifetime.

He and Camilla posed in front of the stone cathedral ruins at Cashel, before being given a short history of the site, enjoying a performance by Cashel Community School choir and signing the guest book.

The couple were welcomed by the sound of Welsh-Irish trumpets, similar to those used historically to celebrate the inauguration of kings in ceremonies dating back to the Bronze Age.

A short, specially composed fanfare was played on the handmade instruments.