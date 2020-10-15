Belfast attacks: PSNI release new images of man they want to identify

Horror: Police at the scene of a stabbing in the Donegall Square West area of Belfast

Police probing a series of stabbings and assaults in south Belfast earlier this week have released new images of a man the want to identify.

Four women, aged between 19 and 22, sustained wounds to the neck, arm and back of their legs, while two others were punched in the head and neck, in separate attacks on Monday night over the course of 80 minutes.

Police have upped patrols in the city and women have been warned to stay alert.

PSNI Belfast area co-ordinator, Chief Superintendent Simon Walls, said these latest images were captured in Belfast city centre shortly before the first attack, which happened at around 7.42pm on Monday evening on Castle Place during which a woman received a stab wound.

The second stabbing occurred at 7.51pm on the Ormeau Avenue between the Linenhall Street and Adelaide Street Junctions, while the third knife attack happened on Donegall Square West.

This was followed by a fourth attack during which a woman received a punch to the back of the head some time between 8.56pm and 9.01pm on the Dublin Road.

Another woman was stabbed while walking along University Road at 9.01pm, while the sixth attack saw a woman punched in the neck on the Upper Lisburn Road near Dunluce Avenue at around 9.03pm.

“We believe that each of these attacks were carried out by a male on a bicycle. These were frightening and we believe completely random attacks, but thankfully incidents like this are extremely rare," Chief Superintendent Walls added.

“Detectives are carrying out a significant investigation, so once again I am appealing to any drivers who were in the city centre on Monday, who have yet to review any dash cam footage, and similarly, for any business owners in the relevant areas to review their CCTV and to contact us if they have any information that could help.

"I also encourage anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents, who have yet to speak with us, to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101 with the reference or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"

The man is described as wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded top, cycling a mountain bike which may have a light coloured frame and reflectors on the spokes. Police believe the man may have been wearing a black mask and carrying a backpack.