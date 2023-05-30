Belfast auction house should not sell ‘blood soaked’ Hitler items says European Jewish Association

The Association drew links between Nazi Germany and the La Mon bombing in 1978.

A personally signed portrait of former Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, is set to go under the hammer along with other historical items in Belfast on Tuesday June 6. Pic: Bloomfield Auctions/Kelvin Boyes/PressEye/PA Wire

A silver-plated pencil purported to have belonged to Adolf Hitler. It is believed to have been given to the former Nazi dictator by his long-term partner Eva Braun as a gift for his 52nd birthday on April 20, 1941.Pic: Bloomfield Auctions/Kelvin Boyes/PressEye/PA Wire

An east Belfast auction house should remove from sale “blood soaked” items linked to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, the European Jewish Association (EJA) has said.

The ornate silver-plated pencil is set to go under the hammer in Belfast next week, as well as a signed portrait of the notorious dictator who led the regime responsible for the Holocaust.

The pencil was a birthday present from his long-term partner Eva Braun, who died with him in a Berlin bunker at the end of World War II.

An inscription along the side notes the dictator’s birthday, April 20, and gives the year as 1941, when he was at the height of his powers. It finishes “sincerely, Eva” in German.

The pencil is estimated to sell for between £50,000 and £80,000, while the photograph is expected to sell for between £10,000 and £15,000.

However, the chairman of the European Jewish Association, Rabbi Menachem Margolin has written to Karl Bennett, managing director of Bloomfield Auctions, asking him to withdraw the items.

The rabbi drew comparisons with the Troubles, asking Mr Bennett if he would be happy to sell possessions belonging to Robert Murphy who was responsible for the 1978 La Mon restaurant bombing in which 12 people were killed.

"I am writing to respectfully ask you to withdraw these items from the auction. This is not a legal appeal to you Mr Bennett, but very much a moral one,” wrote Rabbi Margolin.

"We simply cannot fathom how a love trinket such as an engraved pencil or a signed photograph constitutes a historical object of any inherent historical value.

"In Europe today and indeed further afield, Auction houses are buying and selling to the highest bidder other items such as watches or ashtrays belonging to Hitler, Hermann Goring cutlery sets, even Wehrmacht toilet paper.

"The defence from Munich to Maryland is the same, these items are of historical interest. They are anything but.”

Rabbi Margolin said the EJA fully supported the sale of items of genuine historic interest, but said items like the Hitler-linked trinkets currently on sale were “dangerous”.

"They create a macabre trade in items belonging to mass murderers, the motives of those buying them are unknown and may glorify the actions of the Nazis, and lastly their trade is an insult to the millions who perished, the few survivors left, and to Jews everywhere,” he said.

"Of course, one cannot compare, but Mr Bennett, but would you sell the pen that belonged to Robert Murphy who killed 12 and injured 30 at the LaMon Restaurant not far from you in East Belfast? ,

"We are repeatedly told by auction houses that Hitler sells. This may indeed be true. But what is sold and to whom is a matter of public decency and moral responsibility at the end of the day.

"It is in this spirit of decency that I ask you again to withdraw the Nazi auction items, to send a message that some things particularly when so metaphorically blood soaked, should not and must not be traded.”

Mr Bennett had earlier in the week defended the sale of the items, saying they “preserve a piece of our past and should be treated as historical objects”.

Bloomfield Auction House has been approached for a response.