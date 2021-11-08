Belfast awarded UNESCO ‘City of Music’ status

Belfast has been awarded the coveted City of Music status by UNESCO – celebrating the city’s rich musical heritage and recognising the importance of music to its future.

Belfast is the first city on the island of Ireland to receive this status and only the third city in the UK to be given the honour with Liverpool receiving it in 2016 and Glasgow in 2008.

Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody and Emmy-nominated composer Hannah Peel have been appointed official Belfast Music patrons, having supported and committed to the delivery of the Belfast bid.

This was led by a City of Music Steering Group and submitted by Belfast City Council following extensive engagement and partnership work.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Kate Nicholl, said she was “thrilled” that Belfast had been bestowed this prestigious title.

“Belfast is proud of its music culture. Creativity and resilience are in the very fabric of our city and our people,” she said.

“Last April, we launched a 10-year cultural strategy which will see a ‘year of culture’ in 2024. The UNESCO accolade is the perfect way to kickstart these plans, much of which revolves around music.”

Belfast’s UNESCO journey began in 2017 when the council asked 20,000 people — ‘What does home mean to you?’ It emerged that for many, home is an emotional connection — a sense of belonging and within those responses, music was a recurring theme.

When the city council announced its decision to work in partnership with private and public sector partners to apply for the UNESCO designation, it became an opportunity to open a new era of collaboration between the city, citizens and music communities. It also acted as the catalyst to encourage continued music innovation, connected thinking and co-operation.

Over the next few years, Belfast — as a holder of the title — will deliver a series of music events, aim to build its infrastructure to further support music creators, and will see music woven into public spaces to ensure the power and benefits of music can be felt by all who live, work in or visit the city.