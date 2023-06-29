Belfast bar ‘humbled and delighted’ after being crowned best NI Pub and Bar of the Year

The manager of a popular east Belfast pub has described being “humbled and delighted” after his bar was crowned the Northern Ireland Pub and Bar of the Year in a prestigious national award.

Ballyhackamore bar Hearth was crowned the winner on Wednesday night at the annual celebration organised by Pub and Bar Magazine.

Posting a photo of their award at the ceremony, Hearth said on social media: “Hearth picked up the Pub of the Year award for Northern Ireland in London at the prestigious National Pub & Bar awards.

“The award recognises the dedication of the team lead by Aaron Wright as well as owners Sarah & Phil Patterson’s commitment to both developing and supporting their entire team.

“The pub was commended for its pivotal role as a social hub in Ballyhackamore , providing regular entertainment for locals including quizzes, live music and championing health awareness as well as raising funds for good causes. Judges also commended the pub for its warm hospitable welcome.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“This great news for Sarah and Phil comes as they re-opened their business in October after suffering many setbacks including two fires at the venue in 2021 and 2022,

“Hearth will see further expansion and investment this year when the upstairs function room and private whiskey bar opens for members of their successful society. The function room will be free to use for all.”

Manager Aaron Wright added:“We are equally humbled and delighted, our customers make us who we are. A very proud moment for East Belfast”.

They were among 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in the running for each of the overall regional awards.

In Northern Ireland the previous county awards had been awarded to: