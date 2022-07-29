Belfast bar landlord erects sign to discourage people from drinking half-pints of Guinness

A sign erected at a popular Belfast pub which claims half-pints of Guinness will no longer be sold on the premises is using a “tongue in cheek message” to make a serious point, the owner has revealed.

The sign at Bittles Bar in the city centre has gone viral on social media, after it stated: “Half pints notice. Due to Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol we are no longer able to sell 1/2 pints of Gunness [sic]”.

Many have questioned online whether it was serious, also pointing to the misspelling of Guinness on the sign.

However, landlord John Bittles revealed to the Belfast Telegraph the bar is trying to make a serious point about the amount of time it takes to make the perfect pint of the black stuff and said the pub is “too busy” to be selling half-pints.

He also revealed the man who makes the signs is dyslexic and said most people who have seen the message since it was put in the bar find it a “bit of fun”.

“It only went up during the week and nobody has kicked up any fuss or complained,” he told this newspaper.

“I think most people know it is a bit of tongue and cheek fun and they are asking if it is true and we are telling them it is.

“We are a small place here and we are selling hundreds and hundreds of pints a day and there is no room for selling half pints.

“It is a bit of work with Guinness, it is a bit of an art form. Really, we are a city centre pub, we are a small pub, if the people pay you by cash they are also using your change in the till.

“You are not going to get the same experience drinking a half pint as you are a full pint anyway.

“I know people mean well but we only have ten tables here. It doesn’t pay us to sell half-pints.

“Most people know it is a bit of tongue and cheek fun and some of the tourists wouldn’t be sure, but at the end of the day, they are happy.”