Belfast bar owner slams Covid hospitality reopening rules after weather forces venue to close despite ‘huge demand’

The owner of a Belfast bar and restaurant has criticised the Executive after he had to close his pub on Bank Holiday Monday due to the weather, despite "huge demand”.

Gareth Murphy, the owner of Cargo by Vertigo, said customers were “really looking forward” to coming back to bars and restaurants, but hit out at the impact of the weather on trading, as a result of rules around outdoor spaces.

A number of bars and restaurants announced that they had to close their doors on Monday, after the rain made it unfeasible to reopen for customers.

Bar owners and the hospitality industry have criticised the interpretation of rules around outdoor spaces on premises, after inspections by council authorities saw many not able to reopen on Friday.

The criticism comes despite the Executive Office issuing a statement advising there has been “no change to the definition of indoor and outdoor areas which applied last year”.

“The definition of ‘enclosed’ and ‘substantially enclosed’ comes from the smoke-free legislation from 2007 and is directly referenced in the regulations. This was the same definition that was in place last July,” the statement added.

However, Mr Murphy said the key difference to last year was that venues were allowed to have people inside as opposed to just in outdoor areas.

He said he had “invested heavily” in creating a covered dining area before having to make “significant alterations” two days before reopening.

“We are forcing customers, if it does rain heavily with the wind, they have to sit in the rain,” he told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

“These are maybe sometimes a couple who have been in their house for five months, they come out for a meal together and we are forcing them to sit in the rain.

“This is only for three weeks until the indoor hospitality opens up on the 24 May and then we have to go and rectify all the alternations that we had to make last week.

“Common sense has to prevail here. We invested heavily in creating covered and well protected dining areas. Two days before we opened, we had to make significant alternations. That’s not fair.”

Bank Holiday Monday’s washout weather caused chaos for many hospitality venues, with Horatio Todd’s in east Belfast writing online that they were “wiping down tables every 30 seconds”.

“At this rate we’ll lose more money on blue roll than we’ll make on food,” they added.

The Thirsty Goat bar in Belfast said: “Sorry folks, but due to the terrible weather conditions & as we are NOT ALLOWED to close our awning we are forced to shut today.”

While Whites Tavern in Belfast also had to close on Monday, writing: “The weather has put a dampener on us this Bank Holiday Monday, unfortunately, due to current regulations, we are unable to keep you from the weather today; therefore, we have decided to close.”